Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.