Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $988.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.