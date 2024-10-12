Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,543 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 453,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 282,197 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8,128.0% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 243,839 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 823.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 134,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $4,950,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

