Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,910 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

