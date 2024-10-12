Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $46.35 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

