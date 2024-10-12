Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 501,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ONEOK by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 484,403 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $96.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

