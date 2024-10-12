Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

