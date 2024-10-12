Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 465.2 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 2,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.