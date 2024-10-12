Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.48 and traded as low as $46.97. Linamar shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 6,096 shares changing hands.

Linamar Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.