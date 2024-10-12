Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 355,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 347,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

