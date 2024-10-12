LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 19.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report) fell 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,135,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average session volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Trading Down 19.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

