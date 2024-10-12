Level Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 610 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Home Depot by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $411.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $420.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.34 and its 200-day moving average is $357.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.