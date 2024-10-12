Level Financial Advisors Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVSC. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

AVSC stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

