Level Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Level Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $123.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

