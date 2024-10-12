Level Financial Advisors Buys 16,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.9% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,196,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 216,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

