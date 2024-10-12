Level Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Level Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 434,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $310,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

