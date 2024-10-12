LEMONCHAIN Price Up 54.3% This Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $47,422.60 and approximately $39.32 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

