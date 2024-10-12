LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.32 and last traded at $92.85, with a volume of 77802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock worth $2,598,150. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

