Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW) Short Interest Update

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lavoro Price Performance

Lavoro stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lavoro has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural input retailer in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. It offers farmers a portfolio of agriculture input products, including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics, and other specialty products. It helps farmers to plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage farming operations to optimize outcomes.

