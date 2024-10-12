Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW) Short Interest Update

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Lavoro Price Performance
Lavoro stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lavoro has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
Lavoro Company Profile
