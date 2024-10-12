Laura Schenkein Sells 25,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.90. 2,710,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,162. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 230.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.