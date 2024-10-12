LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James began coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LandBridge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.29.

LandBridge Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17. LandBridge has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LandBridge during the second quarter worth $1,158,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in LandBridge during the second quarter worth $497,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

