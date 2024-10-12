Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.02 and last traded at $82.53. Approximately 1,851,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,958,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.