Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS KCCFF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,400. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

