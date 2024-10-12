KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $8.15 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $8.15 or 0.00013000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $981.01 million and $544,037.01 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,809,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,309,933 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

