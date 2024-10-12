KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €670.00 ($736.26) and last traded at €670.00 ($736.26). 266 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €660.00 ($725.27).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €646.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €662.84. The firm has a market cap of $594.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems.

