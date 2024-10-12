Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.30. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,211 shares changing hands.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

