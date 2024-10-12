KOK (KOK) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. KOK has a total market cap of $157,462.59 and $93,424.63 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00070213 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $92,971.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

