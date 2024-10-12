Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Short Interest Update

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.5 days.

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

