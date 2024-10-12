Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Short Interest Update

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.5 days.
Klépierre Price Performance
Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
