KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $139.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KKR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after buying an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

