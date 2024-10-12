Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.18.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

