Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after purchasing an additional 487,556 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 2.2 %

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

