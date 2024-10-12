Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.51.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
