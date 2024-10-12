Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.