Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Keppel REIT Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.
