Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 141.20 ($1.85). 695,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,527,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Just Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

