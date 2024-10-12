Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $211.57. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

