Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.