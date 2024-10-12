Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

