Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.