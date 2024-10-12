Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,667 Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global-E Online during the second quarter worth $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Global-E Online by 15.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.