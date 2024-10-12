Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

