Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 300 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $90.80.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

