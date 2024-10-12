JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lifted by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.46. 2,521,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

