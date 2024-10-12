JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $212.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

