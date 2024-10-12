JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Position Reduced by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,352,000 after buying an additional 4,153,312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,054,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.