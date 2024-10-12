JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Position Reduced by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,352,000 after buying an additional 4,153,312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,054,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
