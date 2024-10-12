Journeo (LON:JNEO) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 267.06 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.51). Approximately 21,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 81,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.50 ($3.53).

Journeo Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of £42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.38.

About Journeo

(Get Free Report)

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.