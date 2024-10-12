Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.71 and last traded at $107.70. 223,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 328,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $1.7916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at $19,063,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

