JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.94.

ZG opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

