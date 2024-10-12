JMP Securities Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $150.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after purchasing an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

