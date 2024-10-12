JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $840.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $844.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $924.59.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.