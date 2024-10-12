JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.72 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

